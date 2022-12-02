SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The holiday season is here and that means storefronts, houses, and parks across the state of Utah will light up with displays, decorations, and more to bring about the holiday spirit.

Below is a list of some of the best places across Utah to see spectacular holiday lights. Be sure to check back often as the list gets updated throughout the month!

Holiday lights illuminated at The Gateway in Downtown Salt Lake (Image courtesy of The Gateway)

Address: 400 West 200 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Price: Free

In the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, The Gateway has its own holiday lights with Rio Grande street illuminated with Christmas decorations and the Olympic fountain featuring a Christmas tree for all to enjoy. In addition, throughout the shopping center are festive art installations such as a disco ball snowman and dripping gumdrops.

(Image Courtesy of Utah Hogle Zoo)

Address: 2600 Sunnyside Ave., Salt Lake City, UT 84108

Price: Adults $15 / Child $12

The Utah Hogle Zoo’s annual ZooLights tradition features displays of animals, characters, and holiday scenes beautifully lit up for families of all ages. The Zoo will also display a kaleidoscopic light tunnel, a 20-foot tree, and more.

Address: 575 East Univ. Parkway, Orem, UT 84097

Price: Free

A Christmas light display in The Orchard and University Place in Orem, the Lights in the Orchard features a 30 ft. tall walk-through tree, 75 feet of archways, and the University Place logo covered in over 100,000 lights.

(Image courtesy of Thanksgiving Point)

Address: 3900 N. Garden Drive, Lehi, UT 84043

Price: Adult $24 / Child $17 / Youth $19 / Senior $21

The annual Thanksgiving Point tradition, Luminaria will take you through the Ashton Gardens, complete with light and music shows, a 120 ft. tree, nativity scenes, and a special display featuring fire and ice. The path features 6,500 programmable luminaries, each one a pixel in a moving picture. Advance reservations are required online and spaces are limited.

(Image courtesy of North Pole Festival)

Address: 9256 S State St., Sandy, UT 84070

Price: Adult $17 / Child $12 / Family $58

Held at America First Field, the North Pole Festival is a nightly light show of nearly 2.5 million lights throughout the stadium. The festival includes a tree maze, light slide, stomp lights, shooting star displays, and a light show synchronized to popular holiday music.

Cottages at Ogden’s Christmas Village (Image courtesy of Ogden City)

Address: 343 25th St., Ogden, UT 84401

Price: Free

The annual Ogden Christmas Village is a free daily experience in downtown Ogden, complete with Christmas Cottages, an ornament scavenger hunt, and illuminated trees and decorations to enjoy.

Address: 259 W Salem Lake Dr., Salem, UT 84653

Price: Free

Salem City’s Pond Town Christmas runs nightly, with illuminated trees reflecting beautifully off the water and an illuminated bridge crossing over the pond. The scene provides a serene and picturesque winter landscape the family can enjoy with breathtaking amazement.

Address: 4801 N. University Ave, Provo, UT 84604

Price: Free

Need to complete some holiday shopping but still want to see some lights? The annual Riverwoods Shops Lights may be your go-to destination. With over one million lights and ice sculptures, there will be plenty of illuminated sights to see while completing those holiday wish lists.

Address: Canyon View Park, 3300 E. Powerhouse Rd., Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Price: Single-family vehicle $10 / Commerical van or vehicle+trailer $25 / Bus $50

Want to take in lights but don’t want to get out of the car? Spanish Fork has you covered with its Festival of Lights drive. The Festival of Lights features over one million lights and has been slowly growing since 1993, becoming a local favorite family tradition with cheap and affordable admission.

(Image courtesy of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Address: 50 N Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84150

Price: Free

Despite construction, Temple Square and the five city blocks of LDS historic sites still offer many Christmas-themed activities, including its highly anticipated annual lights that turn on every day from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. until Jan. 1.

Know of any must-see holiday lights that we missed? Let us know!