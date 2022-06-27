UTAH (ABC4) – Many treasure hunters around the Beehive State were disappointed after the $20,000 bounty from this year’s Utah treasure hunt was found after just 8 days.

A married couple from Kaysville and a brother-in-law from Herriman found the treasure off the Ben Lomond Peak trail north of Ogden after some quick and impressive detective work.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to wait too long to embark on your next local treasure hunt.

Organizers say the next treasure hunt will kick off on Saturday, August 6. (organizers say it could happen sooner but that is the date they are shooting for)

You can stay updated on the next hunt using the countdown timer on the Utah treasure hunt website,

If you find yourself asking the question: ‘Why are people searching for treasure in Utah,’ here’s some quick background info.

The godfathers of the treasure hunts, John Maxim and David Cline came up with the bright idea to start the event in 2020 during the pandemic as a way to get people out of their homes.

“We wanted to do something fun that would give everyone a safe way to get outside with family and friends,” they said on their website.

Little did they know how much the event would take off.

The first treasure was found, which yielded a $5,000 prize, after just 4 days, by Cameron Brunt near the Rocky Mouth Trail Head in the Draper/Sandy area.

So Maxim and Cline decided to up the ante.

In 2021, they buried a wooden chest containing a cool $10,000, hoping to outsmart eager Utahns.

However, just 17 days later on Monday, July 5, 2021, the chest was recovered at approximately 3 p.m. near Heughs Canyon Trail in Holladay by Andy Swanger of Draper.

Come August 6, Utahns will once again grab their gear and get to work on cracking next year’s poem to claim their prize.

Who knows, it could even be you claiming the chest.