SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you’re looking to go out to a real pumpkin patch to pick out your Halloween jack-o’-lantern, a recent poll by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com has made a list of Utahns’ favorites.

Family Destinations Guide has no affiliation, sponsorship, or partnership with any of the pumpkin patches listed, nor has it received any form of compensation for including them in this survey. Poll results came from votes on their website.

Around 3,000 families were surveyed, asking them to rate their favorite pumpkin patch.

“Each fall, millions of families bond the simple joys of picking pumpkins in crisp air amid vibrant hues. Our goal for running this survey was to help families discover and create new memories at some of America’s most cherished pumpkin patches” says Rose Ackermann of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com.

3. Cornbelly’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Fest

Locations in Lehi and Spanish Fork, Utah

Open: Sept. 22 through Oct. 30, 2023

Hours: Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Admission: $19 Mondays through Thursdays. $25.99 on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission includes pumpkin of your choice. Tickets available at the gate or online. Season passes available.

Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more, with additional discounting for groups of 100 people or over. Birthday parties and private tents are also available. If your school wants to book a field trip, that’s also an option with online curriculum materials to share with students before or after the trip. You’ll need a reservation for a field trip, however, and they’re only available at the Spanish Fork location. Prices for field trips start at $5 per student.

2. Glen Ray’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch

Spanish Fork, Utah

Open: Sept. 22 through Oct. 30, 2023

Hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, 4 p.m to 11 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Closed Sundays

Admission: Tickets start at $10.95 for the all-access pass during the week, $12.95 on Fridays and Saturdays. Special events have different pricing. Tickets available at the gate or online. Season passes available.

A Utah fixture for over 150 years and six generations, Glen Ray’s also offers a host of other activities besides pumpkins and corn mazes, including a Super Slide, rubber duck races, a straw bale pyramid and a pedal kart “Grand Prix.” among others. Field trips are also available by reservation starting at $4 per student, with the price decreasing to $3 per student if the group is over 50 students. Paid teaching staff get in for free. Chaperones are required for every 10 elementary or middle school students or for every 6 pre-school students. A fire pit can also be reserved for $35/hour. Birthday parties and church groups welcome.

1. Hee Haw Farms Fall Festival

Pleasant Grove, Utah

Open: Sept. 29 through Nov. 4, 2023

Hours: Mondays through Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Admission: General admission ages 3 and up, $13. Individual passes and the Pumpkin Pass, $17 (includes animal feed and orange pumpkin up to 15 lbs.) Season passes available. Tickets available at the gate or online.

An ‘agritainment’ destination since 2001, Hee Haw Farms will be open year-round starting this fall. The Smith family has been tending to the land there since 1870. If you’re looking for an array of pumpkins, including those in colors other than classic orange, you can pick one out as you take a hayride. Also check out the kids’ Spook Alley, duck races, and a Great Pumpkin Drop on Oct. 28. The Halloween Festival will also be held on Oct. 30.