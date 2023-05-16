Utah (ABC4) — Many Utahns celebrate Memorial Day with a beautiful day of hiking in one of the five national parks located in the Beehive state. Here’s everything Utahns need to know about visiting Utah’s parks including reservations, closures, hikes, and more.

Utah has five national parks known as ‘The Mighty Five,’ namely Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Capitol Reef, and Zion.

Arches National Park

Panorama of Delicate Arch in Arches National Park Utah

This is a 73,234-acre wonderland of eroded sandstone, according to Visit Utah. This national park includes eroded sandstone fins, towers, ribs, gargoyles, hoodoos, balanced rocks, and arches. According to Visit Utah, this park includes the largest proliferation of arches in the world.

Arches National Park is open 24 hours a day, year-round. However, for entry to the park from April 1 through Oct. 31, daytime visitors are required to have a timed entry ticket to enter the park. Reservations are released three months in advance. To reserve an entry ticket, visit the NPS Arches reservation system.

If Utahns are unable to reserve a timed entry ticket, they may enter the park before 7 a.m., or after 4 p.m. And according to Visit Utah, the park is usually less crowded at sunrise and sunset.

If hikers would like to attempt hiking to the labyrinth called the “Fiery Furnace.” They must obtain a permit or a guide. You can apply for a permit here, which can be reserved up to seven days in advance, or at least two days prior to the trip. Or you can go with a ranger by obtaining a ticket here.

You can view a map of Arches, including the main viewpoints to visit, on NPS’ website.

Bryce Canyon National Park

The Temple of Osiris at Bryce Canyon National Park. (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a forest with as many red rock hoodoos as trees, Visit Utah reported. Water and wind over millions of years have carved this park’s beautiful landscape. Along with hoodoos, the park also has a series of natural amphitheaters.

Because of the higher elevation, Bryce Canyon is cooler than the other national parks and carries snow the longest. Plan ahead for patches of snow and mud on some of the trails.

There are no reservations required to enter the park, however, it is recommended that visitors arrive early as it gets busier during the day. It is also recommended that visitors wear sunscreen and hats, and bring extra water because of the park’s high altitude.

Canyonlands National Park

Shafer Trail Road switchbacks in Canyonlands National Park near Moab, Utah, U.S.A.

This park is full of deep canyons, cliffs, and spires formed by the currents of Utah’s Green River, and Colorado River. The park covers 527 square miles, according to Visit Utah. The park is divided into three regions: The Needles, Island in the Sky, and The Maze. Each area offers backpacking, exciting hikes, and incredible views.

There are no reservations required to enter the park, and it is open 24/7. However, if visitors are planning to travel on White Rim Road, Elephant Hill, Lavender Canyon, and Peekaboo/Horse Canyon roads they must have a day-use permit for four-wheel drive, motorcycle, and bicycle. These permits open at 8 a.m. MST the day before.

If visitors are planning on backpacking in the backcountry overnight, they must have a permit. According to National Parks Services, permit reservations can be very competitive. Permits become available four months before the start of the season.

Spring permits (March 10 – June 9) open November 10.

Summer permits (June 10 – September 9) open February 10.

Fall permits (September 10 – December 9) open May 10.

Winter permits (December 10 – March 9) open August 10.

River permits are also required for all trips on the river. You can acquire those at Recreation.gov.

Capitol Reef National Park

Robbers Roost in Capitol Reef, Utah

While Capitol Reef National Park is one of the smaller parks in Utah, it is known for being less crowded.

There are plenty of hiking trails out of the Fruita area in Capitol Reef, as well as a few slot canyons. The park also includes some petroglyphs etched into the rock walls in one area.

There are no reservations required to enter Capitol Reef, however, there are certain activities that require a permit or reservation prior to the visit. This includes a required permit for backpacking, which can be obtained in person at the visitor center during regular hours.

Visitors can obtain a permit online for canyoneering, rock climbing, and bouldering. The permits can also be obtained in person at the visitor center during regular hours.

Zion National Park

View from Angels Landing, Zion National Park, Utah

This national park is famous for its remarkable hiking trails, such as Angels Landing, or the Emerald Pools Trails. However, there are also lots of options for backpacking, camping, canyoneering, and horseback riding.

Visitors do not need a permit or reservation for most areas in Zion Canyon including the park shuttle, the Narrows, or the park entrance. The narrows are currently closed to hiking and canyoneering due to the high water levels. Before your trip, check the NPS website for updates.

However, NPS now requires a permit for Angels Landing Hike. To apply for a permit, visitors can enter a seasonal lottery or a day-before lottery on NPS’ website. A permit is also required for backpacking overnight, canyoneering, and overnight rock climbing.

To find a national park, consider visiting NPS’ website which has an interactive map of the U.S. National Parks, and information on the parks in each state.