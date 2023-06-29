SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Thousands of Utahns will be hitting the roads this weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July at the many reservoirs and lakes around Utah, and the timing could not be more perfect.

According to the latest 4Warn forecast, the Wasatch Front could possibly reach triple-digit heat on Monday while Southern Utah is expected to have several consecutive days above 100 degrees. So what lakes and reservoirs have the perfect temperature to escape from Utah’s sizzling summer heat?

ABC4 has collected the water temperatures for some of the most popular water destinations so you know just what to expect before jumping in.

Bear Lake (Garden City) – 63 F

Deer Creek Reservoir (Charleston) – 64 F

East Canyon Reservoir (Morgan) – 64 F

Hyrum Reservoir (Hyrum) – 67 F

Jordanelle Reservoir (Park City) – 60 F

Lake Powell (Bullfrog) – 70 F

Palisade Reservoir (Sterling) – 65 F

Sand Hollow Reservoir (Hurricane) – 74 F

Strawberry Reservoir (Heber Valley) – 61.3 F

Utah Lake (Provo) – 74 F

Willard Bay Reservoir (Willard) – 72 F

All temperatures are based on data collected from the Utah Division of State Parks, the Central Utah Water Conservancy District, and the official website for Lake Powell as of Thursday, June 29.

ABC4 Meteorologist Thomas Geboy said that the water temperatures aren’t expected to change too much throughout the weekend despite the drastic warmup. Geboy explained water temperatures rise much more gradually than air temperatures, meaning these temperatures will stay roughly the same.

Remember to stay safe when enjoying Utah’s beautiful lakes and reservoirs. In order to stay safe, the American Red Cross says you should never swim alone and always swim sober.

When boating, waterskiing, or swimming to deeper parts of the water, be sure to wear a lifejacket appropriate for your weight, size, and the water activity.