Watch thousands of snow geese take flight at annual Utah festival

DELTA, Utah (ABC4) – Witness thousands of majestic geese take flight at the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival.

Birdwatchers can spot these amazing creatures at the annual Delta Snow Goose Festival held during Feb. 25-26 at the Gunnison Bend Reservoir. The festival features a free snow goose viewing event hosted by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

Officials say as many as 20,000 geese have been spotted at the reservoir during past festivals. Snow geese are easy to spot as they are completely white with black tips on their wings.

Geese leave Gunnison Bend Reservoir to feed in fields near the reservoir. (Courtesy of Utah DWR)

Seeing those thousands of geese in flight makes for incredible photos,” said DWR Regional Outreach Manager Adam Kavalunas. “Watching and hearing the geese take off can take your breath away. It’s a great family activity, and we encourage you to come out and see these amazing birds in flight.”

DWR biologists will be present to answer questions and provide interesting facts about the birds. They’ll also be on hand to help visitors spot them, if needed.

Wildlife experts say the geese spend a few hours at the reservoir before taking off and flying back to the fields for feeding. For those arriving after the geese return to the fields, directions to the feeding area will be provided.

For those interested in visiting, organizers say it’s best to bring your own binoculars, dress in warm layers, keep a safe distance to avoid disturbing the birds and respect private property in the area.

To attend the free event and find out more information, click here.