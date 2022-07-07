SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Those planning to attend the Utah State Fair on September 13 are in for a royal treat as iconic Disney Princesses are set to make a special appearance.

“Disney Princess – The Concert,” presented by Disney Concerts, is coming to Salt Lake City as part of the Utah State Fair on September 13. This show will be something along the lines of a preview of the tour, presented by Pandora Jewelry, set to kick off on October 20 in McAllen, Tex. and will run through Dec. 9, ending in Milwaukee, Wis.

Concert and tour attendees alike are encouraged to dress in their best royal attire for a magical evening. Each show will feature more than 30 favorite Disney Princess songs including classics like, “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” and “Colors of the Wind.” Extravagant animations and immersive theatrical effects are to be expected.

The cast will appear in concert as themselves and will celebrate the beloved characters through sharing both hilarious and heart-felt exclusive stories from their time spent on and backstage.

From the debut of the concert through November 8, the tour’s cast will consist of Drama Desk Award-nominee Christy Altomare, Tony Award-nominee and Broadway’s original Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” Susan Egan, Theater World Award-winner and Broadway’s Jasmine in “Aladdin,” Isabelle McCalla, and Broadway World Award-winner and Broadway’s Nala in “The Lion King,” Sydnee Winters.

From Nov. 11 to the end of the tour on Dec. 9, Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven” star Annelise van der Pol will replace Egan. At this time, it’s important to note that the cast could be subject to change.

“Disney Princess – The Concert” is a spin-off of the Broadway production “Princess Party,” which gained immense ground and a loyal fan base after starting out as a cabaret show at Feinstein’s/54 Below in New York City in 2015.

To purchase tickets to the Utah State Fair’s “Disney Princess – The Concert,” click here.

For a sneak peak at “Disney Princess – The Concert,” check out the video below.