MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Thousands are expected to celebrate as World Refugee Day returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus.

Utah’s 18th Annual World Refugee Day festival will take place on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18, and is sponsored by Utah Refugee Services.

The free family-friendly event will take place at Big Cottonwood Regional Park located at 4300 S. 1300 E., Millcreek.

Visitors can enjoy free activities, music and entertainment, storytelling, a global market and delicious cuisine from around the world.

(Courtesy of Utah Refugee Services)

“World Refugee Day is a highlight of the summer and we are thankful and excited to gather in-person once again,” said Asha Parekh, director of the Refugee Services Office. “This has been a landmark year as we welcomed more than 900 Afghans over the past few months. World Refugee Day is an opportunity to honor refugees who just arrived and those who have been here for years, and the communities and individuals helping them build a new life.”

On Friday, June 18:

Beginning at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy musical performances, delicious food and a free movie night showing of the Disney/Pixar film “Luca” beginning at 9 p.m.

Organizers will also recognize refugees who became naturalized U.S. citizens during the past year.

On Saturday, June 19:

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy performances by refugees, youth soccer and volleyball tournaments, plenty of global shopping and food offerings supporting refugee business owners, kid-friendly activities, citizenship highlights and more.

A variety of refugee-run food businesses and food trucks will share their global cuisine including:

Bhutan House (Indian, Bhutanese and Nepali)

Prime Corn (pre-Hispanic vegetarian)

Mother of All (Sudanese)

Delicius (Venezuelan)

Ashikat Kitchen (Middle Eastern)

Halab’s Jasmine Kitchen (Syrian)

Kafé Mamai (African-Caribbean)

Wings on Wheels (American with an Afghani twist)

Get Fala-full (Middle Eastern and Indian)

Namash (Swahili)

Noor Al Sham (Shawarma and Syrian)

Sikkim Momo (Sikkimese and Indian)

Falafel Al Jailawi (Middle Eastern and Iraqi)

(Courtesy of Utah Refugee Services)

A vaccine clinic hosted by the Salt Lake County Health Department at the event will make it convenient to receive the COVID-19 vaccine or boosters shots if desired. Children can also receive annual school vaccines when parents present a valid insurance card.

Appointments can be made by (385) 468-SHOT (7468) or by visiting Salt Lake County Department of Health’s website.