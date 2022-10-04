SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s that time of year. Football is on, the weather is cooling down and hoodies and sweatshirts are starting to be worn again.

The cooler mornings and evenings can only mean one thing – the leaves are changing colors.

October quickly began and trees throughout Utah’s mountains are beginning to show color already. As our days get shorter, trees receive a signal to stop producing chlorophyll causing them to change into yellow, orange and red.

So when can we expect to see peak colors throughout the Beehive State?

Based on these predictions, here is when and where you can see the trees reach their peak colors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Wasatch is expected to see its peak on October 10 through 17 as the remainder of the state will begin to see changes later in the month.