SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.

Business and restaurant review website, Yelp, recently released a list of the top five most photographed restaurants in Salt Lake City for 2022. Yelp created the list by ranking the businesses and restaurants in its food category by how often users submitted photos between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 12, 2022.

After all, the camera eats first.

1. Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade

From the humble beginnings of selling fresh mint limeade, Salt Lake’s Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade has grown to three locations in Salt Lake City, Draper, and Spanish Fork. Featuring local ingredients and freshly made biscuits, Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade has a range of tasty biscuit sandwiches, classic sandwiches, salads, and of course, a colorful assortment of limeades. As Salt Lake’s number one most photographed restaurant in 2022, this locally owned restaurant will be a treat for your eyes and your palate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

2. Miyazaki

(Image courtesy of Miyazaki) Tucked into the southwest corner of Fashion Place mall in Murray, Miyazaki has extraordinary eye-popping plates of sushi, tenderloin medallions, and wagyu burgers. According to the restaurant’s website, the photogenic Japanese-inspired hotspot came as two food-loving entrepreneurs and a lifelong restaurateur came together to bring fresh fish and a love of A5 Wagyu to Utah. Now with chefs from Japan, Guatemala, Brazil and the United States, the beautifully displayed dishes are a fusion of flavor and authentic Japanese cuisine.

3. Red Iguana

One of Utah’s heritage must-have restaurants, Red Iguana has been filling Utahn’s bellies since 1985 and now has taken to filling their camera rolls. With a passion for Mexican cuisine, the Cardenas family has been serving the Salt Lake Valley with unique yet traditional Mexican recipes including tantalizing chimichangas, mouth-watering mango enchiladas, and refreshing margaritas. Red Iguana will easily win over your heart as well as the hearts of many on Instagram.

4. Slackwater

The unique flavors of artisan pizza and locally crafted beers go hand-in-hand to create stunning photos that are guaranteed to get some stomachs rumbling and mouths drooling. What started in Ogden in 2011 with a relaxing atmosphere that provides the perfect backdrop for the unique pizzas, wings, cheese sticks, and sandwiches Slackwater has to offer. Slackwater has since grown from its beginnings along the Ogden River to two other locations in Sandy and Salt Lake City.

5. White Horse

(Image courtesy of White Horse)

Described as a modern American Brasserie, White Horse’s plates are classically displayed arrangements of oysters, sandwiches, steaks, and more. Along with a collection of spirits and ciders, White Horse dishes give an almost luxurious feel to them. One of the most eye-catching atmospheres in Salt Lake City, White Horse’s wall of spirits provides a background to be amazed by while letting your camera dine on fine wine and more.