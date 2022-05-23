PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – With the weather warming up, many are looking for fun and exciting hikes across Utah. One unique hike is beautiful but considered haunted.

The Rock Canyon Trail in Utah County has many activities such as rock climbing, horseback riding, rappelling, and caving.

The canyon has a rich history as well. In 1850, a group of Native American Utes fled into the canyon after the battle with the Mormon Militia. The leader, Big Elk, died in the canyon following the battle.

Many deaths have followed since, with rock climbers dying at the mouth of the canyon. Because of this, many believe the Rock Canyon and trail area are haunted by these spirits.

People have reported hearing strange noises, seeing ghostly figures, or even feeling a strange presence inside the canyon. So, if you consider yourself brave enough, check out the Rock Canyon Trail near Provo.

