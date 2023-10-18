LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — Luminaria, the state’s largest holiday light display, will be officially opening its doors next month for the 2023 season.

Back at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi for its eighth edition, Luminaria 2023 is ready to make the holiday season merry and bright for Utah audiences young and old from November 16, 2023, to January 6, 2024.

Courtesy of Thanksgiving Point

Hosting more than 130,000 guests each year, the award-winning holiday spectacle will feature millions of lights in 28 different themed showcase areas throughout the 50-acre landscape at Ashton Gardens.

The display begins with the renowned luminaire hill, where a choreographed light and music show on 6,500 programmable luminaries will take place. According to Thanksgiving Point, each luminary is a pixel in a moving picture of flying deer, illuminated snowflakes, and other seasonal sights — all coordinating with a 120-foot holiday tree at the peak of the hill.

Even more, the popular Fire & Ice show is returning this year, dazzling audiences with lights dancing along to powerful music numbers and flames shooting over 20 feet in the air.

In 2020, Luminaria was highlighted as a finalist in season eight of the hit ABC show Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights Edition — bringing further attention to the much-anticipated holiday tradition.

With many guests expected at Luminaria this season, those who plan to attend are encouraged to purchase tickets online and in advance.

Luminaria Pre-Sale is currently underway through October 31. After the Pre-sale, ticket sales will be sorted into two categories — Regular Admission and Premium Admission.

There will reportedly be several packages and experiences for guests to choose from, according to Thanksgiving Point: