UTAH (ABC4) – Spring is here and that means fresh produce, eggs, bread, and honey are available at your local farmers market.

Farmers markets are opening across the state.

We’ve put together a list of opening dates so you can enjoy spring and support your local vendors.

Cache County

Cache Valley Gardeners Market – Cache Historic Courthouse, 199 North Main Street, Logan, UT

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 7 through October 15

Davis County

Bountiful Farmers Market – Bountiful Town Square, on the corner of 100 South and 100 East

When: Thursdays from 4 p.m. to dark, June 16 through October 13

Iron County

Cedar City Downtown Farmers Market – 45 W Center St, Cedar City, UT

When: Year-round

Summer Market: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May through September

Winter Market: Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., October through April

Salt Lake County

Wheeler Sunday Market – 6351 900 E, Murray, UT

When: Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 22 through October 26

Sugarhouse Farmer’s Market – 1030 Sugarmont Dr, Salt Lake City, UT

When: runs Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 1 through Aug. 29

Downtown SLC Farmers Market

Downtown Farmers Market – Pioneer Park, 300 W 300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 and Liberty Park, 680 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84105, or The Gateway, 12 South Rio Grande St. for the Winter Market

When: Year-round

Winter Market at the Gateway runs Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from November through April

The farmers market at Pioneer Park runs on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., June through October

The farmers market at Liberty Park runs on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. to dusk, August through September.

Sunnyvale Farmer’s Market– 4013 S 700 W, Salt Lake City, UT

When: Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., June 18 through October 15

Sandy’s Farmers Market– 8565 South, State St, Sandy, UT

When: Open seven days a week, May through October

Daybreak Farmers Market – 11274 S Kestrel Rise Rd., South Jordan, UT

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 4 through October 15

Utah Farm Bureau Farmers Market at Murray Park – 296 East Murray Park Avenue, Salt Lake City, UT 84107

When: Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 29 through October 29

Utah Farm Bureau Farmers Market at South Jordan – 1600 Towne Center Dr., South Jordan, UT 84095

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Aug. 6 through Oct. 15

West Jordan Farmer’s Market – Jordan Landing at the plaza

When: TBA

Summit County

Park City Farmers Market – 1315 Lowell Ave, Park City, UT

When: Wednesdays from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m., June through October

Utah County

Orem’s Sunset Farmer’s Market – Orem City Center Park, 293 E Center St, Orem, UT

When: Wednesdays at 5 p.m. through 9 p.m., July through September and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in October

Provo Farmers Market – Pioneer Park, 600 W Center St, Provo, UT

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 4 through October 29

Springville’s Sunset Farmers Market – Springville Civic Center, 110 S Main St, Springville, UT

When: Mondays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., July through September and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in October

Spanish Fork Farmer’s Market – 40 S Main St, Spanish Fork, UT

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 31 through Oct. 28

Washington County

Downtown Farmers Market – Ancestor Square, 2 W St George Blvd, St. George, UT

When: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, May through October

Weber County

Farmers Market Ogden – 2562 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT

When: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 28 through September 10

Free community yoga will also be hosted at 9 a.m.