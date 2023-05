EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) — The schedule for this year’s Scandinavian Festival in Utah from May 26-29 has been released.

The annual festival in Ephraim, “Utah’s Heart of Scandinavia,” will include Scandinavian food, stories, crafts, and more. The festival features events on Friday, Saturday, and Monday — most are located at Snow College campus.

According to the Scandinavian Festival website, the schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 26

8:00 a.m.: Pioneer Cemetery Plaque Unveiling

Pioneer Cemetery Plaque Unveiling 10:00 am. – 6:00 p.m.: Quilt Show at the Ephraim Co-op

Quilt Show at the Ephraim Co-op 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.: Food and Craft Vendor booths are open

Food and Craft Vendor booths are open 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: DUP Pioneer Museum and Cabins Tours and Activities at Pioneer Park

DUP Pioneer Museum and Cabins Tours and Activities at Pioneer Park 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Heritage Conference history talks in Snow College Library

Heritage Conference history talks in Snow College Library 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.: Lucet Class at Viking Camp

Lucet Class at Viking Camp 12:00 p.m.: Wool Dying at Viking Camp

Wool Dying at Viking Camp 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Art Exhibitions at Granary Arts

Art Exhibitions at Granary Arts 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.: Wasatch Forge Demonstrations at Viking Camp

Wasatch Forge Demonstrations at Viking Camp 8:00 p.m.: High Fitness Snow College Tennis Courts

High Fitness Snow College Tennis Courts 8:30 p.m.: Movie in the Park: How to Train Your Dragon 3

Saturday, May 27

6:30 a.m.: 1K Race

1K Race 7:00 a.m.: 10K Race

10K Race 7:30 a.m.: 5K Race

5K Race 8:00 a.m. –10:00 a.m.: Lions Club Aebleskiver Breakfast

Lions Club Aebleskiver Breakfast 9:00 a.m.– 6:00 p.m.: Food and Craft Vendors are open

Food and Craft Vendors are open 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Quilt Show at the Ephraim Co-op

Quilt Show at the Ephraim Co-op 10:00 a.m.: Parade

Parade 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: DUP Pioneer Museum and Cabins Tours and Activities at Pioneer Park

DUP Pioneer Museum and Cabins Tours and Activities at Pioneer Park 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Families Workshop: Painted Dala Horses at the Granary Arts

Families Workshop: Painted Dala Horses at the Granary Arts 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Art Exhibitions at Granary Arts

Art Exhibitions at Granary Arts 11:00 a.m.: Spillingsskatten Scavenger Hunt Begins

Spillingsskatten Scavenger Hunt Begins 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.: Lucet Class at Viking Camp

Lucet Class at Viking Camp 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Car Show

Car Show 11:30 a.m.: Bus Tour #1

Bus Tour #1 12:00 p.m.: Wool Dying at Viking Camp

Wool Dying at Viking Camp 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.: Wasatch Forge Demonstrations at Viking Camp

Wasatch Forge Demonstrations at Viking Camp 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Tennis Tournament

Tennis Tournament 1:30 p.m.: Bus Tour #2

Bus Tour #2 1:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Beard Contest

Beard Contest 2:00 p.m.: Storytelling

Storytelling 3:00 p.m.: Wife Carrying Competition

Wife Carrying Competition 4:00 p.m.: Pickleball Tournament at Snow College Tennis Courts

Monday, May 29

10:00 a.m.: Memorial Day Service

For other ways to honor Memorial Day nearby, you can check out ABC4’s article on local Memorial Day events.