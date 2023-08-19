SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — ARUP Blood Services is offering up two Taylor Swift tickets to a lucky blood donor in Utah, according to a press release.

The highly coveted Eras Tour tickets are being offered as a way to inspire Utahns to help save lives.

The tickets will reportedly be for her New Orleans show next year, after her European tour, when she will return to the U.S. These shows are expected to bring to an end Swift’s massively successful Eras Tour.

The Associated Press had this to say about Swift’s Los Angeles show earlier this month: “Across more than 40 tracks reflecting 17 years of recorded music, it was as if the ground shook with the rapturous sound of 70,000 fans scream-singing along to her hits and deep cuts alike. This was Taylor Swift’s house.”

Any donor who donates blood or platelets between now and September 2024 will be entered to win. Additionally, each time you donate, you will be entered to win, the release states.

ARUP Blood Services has two locations where you can donate blood:

9786 South 500 West, Sandy

565 Komas Drive, Salt Lake City

These locations are open seven days a week. Walk-in blood donors are welcome, according to ARUP. Platelet donors must be scheduled in advance.

ARUP is the sole provider of blood products to University of Utah Health and the Huntsman Cancer Institute. For more information, call 801-584-5272 or visit the ARUP Blood Services website here.

Blood Services is part of ARUP Laboratories, a leading national reference laboratory and a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah and its Department of Pathology.