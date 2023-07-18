FAIRFIELD, Utah (ABC4) — Camp Floyd State Park is hosting a Cowboy Singer Songwriter Festival this weekend, in celebration of the National Day of the Cowboy.

According to a press release, on July 22 locals can join the cowboy celebration at Camp Floyd, which features activities, food, poetry, and cowboy music.

While activities begin at 10 a.m., the music will start later in the day. Cole Hartley will be performing from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Daniel Beddoes from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person, or $15 per family (immediate family members only). Wagon rides will also be available for $5 per person, and food will be available for purchase. You can purchase tickets on their website.

Camp Floyd is just 25 minutes west of Lehi on Highway 73. It has been around since 1858, but was not officially dedicated as a park until 1964, Utah.gov reported. In 1858, it was originally used by the Army to suppress a supposed Mormon rebellion against the government.

Troops remained there monitoring the Mormons (a nickname for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints). They stayed for 3 years before being recalled for the Civil War. Now, only relics from the camp can be seen. There is also a cemetery, and an inn, which was repurposed as the museum for the state park.

To learn more about Camp Floyd, and the celebrations held for the National Day of the Cowboy, you can visit their website.