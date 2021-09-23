Utah ski resort announces major upgrades, set for completion in 2024

SNOWBASIN, UNITED STATES: This photo shows Snowbasin Ski Resort, Snowbasin, Utah, the site of the down hill skiing for the Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics, 18 February 2001. The run outlined in red will be used for the down hill race in the Olympics. The start of the run is just to the right of the peak. AFP PHOTO/George FREY (Photo credit should read GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – In a press release issued on Thursday, Snowbasin announced significant enhancements and upgrades to the resort and quest experience.

The resort is starting with the construction of a new lift and a parking expansion for the upcoming season. Snowbasin also presented the introduction of overnight accommodations including a hotel and village master plan.

Over the next several years guests will see many changes.

Chairlifts

The Middle Bowl Triple chairlift will be replaced with a high-speed six-person lift before the 2021 season. Littlecat Express is also receiving an upgrade by late 2024, with plans for a multi-use lift with upload and download capabilities to serve both skiers and foot passengers.

The resort also mentions the construction of a new Ridgeline Beginner Area.

Ridgeline Terrain and Snowmaking

With the plan of a new chairlift for beginners, Snowbasin is expanding its terrain near the resort base area that will provide multiple options for the beginner skier and boarder.

Parking

The ski resort states that an additional 435 spaces were added in expansion to the Maples and Canyon Rim Parking Areas ahead of the 2021 season.

Village Master Plan

Snowbasin has new plans near Earl’s Lodge. The plan includes restaurants, shops, lodging, and other programming near the main base area of the resort.

Hotel

Additionally, a 300 room all-inclusive hotel is expected by December 2024. The hotel will be located at the current site of the original Day Lodge and Wildcat Parking. Passengers will have access available through the upgraded Littlecat Express.

The Hotel is expected to add an estimated 400 jobs to the local economy.

“We’re thrilled to announce this extensive list of improvements for both our local guests and travelers that will now have the opportunity to stay at Snowbasin,” said General Manager Davy Ratchford. “We feature award-winning access from Salt Lake City and are committed to providing the best service to those that visit us. These new developments put us on track to become the world-class resort destination envisioned for Snowbasin.”

Snowbasin was a host venue for the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic alpine events including downhill, combined (downhill and slalom), and super-G. Guests today can still experience the courses.

The resort is regularly top-rated by Ski Magazine for accessibility, service, on-mountain food, lifts and grooming, and its 3,000 skiable acres.

