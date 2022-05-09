UTAH (ABC4) – Knitting, crochet and fabric fans of all kinds, mark your calendars as Utah Shop Hop returns this spring!

The spring festival showcases local quilt and craft shops across the Wasatch Front and beyond. The event runs from May 6 – 14 and is currently closed on Sundays.

Visitors can drop by local participating shops to support small businesses and take home one-of-a-kind handmade gifts. This year’s theme, “It’s a Wild Ride” channels the warm-weather nostalgic joy of amusement parks.

“The last couple of years have been a wild ride and we are excited once again to gather together for the Utah Shop Hop!” event organizers say. “Think of it as a fabric-filed amusement park with each shop a different attraction!”

(Courtesy of Utah Shop Hop)

Organizers have assigned each shop to a beloved theme park attraction such as “It’s A Small World” “Hot Air Balloon” “Haunted Mansion,” and more. Visitors will also receive a free pattern from every shop they visit. Each participating location is giving away the chance to win a $100 gift basket, a $250 gift card, and 25 Fat Quarters.

This year’s participating shops are:

American Quilting (Orem)

Corn Wagon Quilt Co. (Springville)

K & H Quilt Shoppe (Kaysville)

My Girlfriend’s Quilt Shoppe (Logan)

My Girlfriend’s Quilt Shoppe (Sandy)

My Heritage Fabrics (Ogden)

Forget-Me-Not Quilt Shoppe (Riverton)

Pine Needles (West Jordan)

Quilt Etc. (Sandy)

Quilter’s Attic (Bountiful)

Village Dry Goods (Brigham City)

Sew N Save (Clearfield)

To check out all event details and participating store locations, click here.