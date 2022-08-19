UTAH (ABC4) – Foodies who love photographing their culinary adventures constantly add to the plethora of mouth-watering images that feed into the popular food review app, Yelp.

In its latest roundup of the most noteworthy restaurants to check out, Yelp has crowned the most “Photo-Worthy Places to Eat” across the U.S. and Canada.

One unique Utah restaurant made the top list, taking the 32nd spot of the most photographed eateries in America — Oscar’s Cafe in Springdale, Utah.

If you’re heading down to explore Zion National Park, make time for this cozy spot serving up Mexican-inspired breakfast and lunch every day.

Enjoy classic breakfast specialties such as omelets, pancakes, french toast and breakfast burritos and lunch entrees featuring burgers, sandwiches, enchiladas, tamales, salmon filet, ribs and more.

Yelp narrowed down the most photogenic eateries by rifling through all listings and ranking each spot based on how frequently users submitted photos in their reviews.

The Top 10 Most Photo-Worthy Restaurants in the U.S. according to Yelp are:

