UTAH (ABC4) – As warm weather descends upon Utah and folks are making travel plans, one Utah resort could be an exciting option, especially after being crowned one of the hottest new hotels in the country.

Tripadvisor revealed its list of the Top 10 Hottest New Resorts in the U.S. and around the world for 2022 as part of its 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels.

Whether travelers want to relax in the city, enjoy a lush spa experience, explore historical architecture or spend a night under the stars, these hotels all offer guests a unique, excellent stay.

The Utah hotel honored in this year’s list is Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase, nestled in the heart of Big Water, Utah.

The luxury resort offers visitors a very unique experience — sleeping under the stars while basking in the ambiance of Utah’s distinct natural beauty.

(Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase)

(Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase)

(Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase)

(Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase)

(Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase)

(Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase)

(Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase)

(Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase)

(Courtesy of Under Canvas Lake Powell – Grand Staircase)

Located across from the Grand Staircase – Escalante National Monument and a 10-minute drive from Lake Powell, this resort offers guests accommodations in “upscale canvas tents” completely secluded from hustle and bustle of city life.

The “safari-inspired” accommodations are sprawled out among 50 exclusive tents spanning 220 acres of southwestern desert landscape and magnificent red rocks.

Guests selecting this resort as their home base will enjoy easy access to attractions throughout Arizona and Utah.

Whether choosing to explore Utah or journeying beyond state lines, check out Tripadivor’s full list of the best new hotels to consider for your next vacation.

The 10 Hottest New Hotels in the U.S. for 2022 are:

The 10 Hottest New Hotels in the World for 2022 are: