UTAH (ABC4) – Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy free admission to all Utah national parks on Aug. 4 in celebration of the Great American Outdoors Act.

Passed in 2020, the bipartisan act delegated $3 billion towards the improvement of infrastructure and enhancement at all national parks and public lands in the U.S.

The act will ensure the parks’ preservation will provide “opportunities for recreation, education and enjoyment for current and future visitors.”

To celebrate the act, all entry fees will be waived at all national parks throughout Utah and the U.S.

Whether you’re taking a day trip in Utah or road tripping across the U.S., there are over 400 national parks to explore.

The Utah Office of Tourism is also providing best practice tips to visitors enjoying the great outdoors:

Make sure to pick up any trash and belongings

Plan ahead for closures and updates at each park

Only travel on designated roads and trails

Leave any artifacts untouched

Pack enough supplies such as food, water, sun protection, and gear

When possible, support local businesses and retailers

To explore details about Utah’s national parks and trails, click here.