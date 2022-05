UTAH (ABC4) – With summer quickly approaching, cities across Utah are announcing their annual summer festivals.

Here is a list of Utah City Summer Festivals for 2022:

Box Elder County

Peach Days in Brigham City (September 9-10)

Cache County

Black & White Days in Richmond (May 16-21)

SummerFest Arts Faire in Logan (June 16-18)

Pony Express Days in Clarkston (June 24- 25)

Star Spangled Celebration in Hyrum (June 25- July 10)

Bear Lake Raspberry Days in Garden City (August 3-6)

Davis County

Festival Days in Farmington (July 5-9)

Freedom Festival in Clearfield (July 2-4)

Handcart Days in Bountiful (July 15-16)

Layton FEST (Each Friday from July 15-August 26)

Salt Lake County

Sojo SummerFest in South Jordan (June 2-4)

Scottish Festival in Salt Lake (June 10-12)

Fort Herriman Towne Days (June 20-25)

Taylorsville Dayzz (June 23-25)

Riverton Town Days (June 25-26 for rodeo & July 2-3 for celebration)

Draper Days (July 8-16)

Butlerville Days in Cottonwood Heights (July 28-30)

Days of 47 In Salt Lake (July 8-23)

Harvest Days in Midvale (August 1-6)

Old West Days in Bluffdale (July 29- August 13)

Balloon Festival in Sandy (August 13-14)

Sanpete County

Scandinavian Festival in Ephraim (May 27-28)

Utah County

Pony Express Days in Eagle Mountain (June 1-4)

Family Festival in Cedar Hills (June 6-11)

Art City Days in Springville (June 4-11)

Splash Days in Saratoga Springs (June 8-11)

Orem Summerfest (June 6-11)

Strawberry Days in Pleasant Grove (June 11-19)

Lehi Round-up (June 19-25)

Freedom Festival in Provo (July 1-4)

Steel Days in American Fork (July 5-9)

Fiesta Days in Spanish Fork (July 20-25)

Highland Fling (August 1-6)

Orchard Days in Santaquin (July 30-August 6)

Lindon Days (July 30-August 6)

Alpine Days (August 6-13)

Onion Days in Payson (September 2-5)

Wasatch County

Swiss Days in Midway (September 3)

Washington County

Peach Days in Hurricane (September 1-3)

Weber County

Cherry Days in North Ogden (July 4)

Pioneer Days in Fairview (July 20-24)

Roy Days (August 4-6)