SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Blues music fans, mark your calendars and mosey on down to Salt Lake City as the 6th Annual Utah Blues Festival kicks off this summer.

The beloved music festival will be returning to The Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Concertgoers can enjoy the return of fan-favorite workshops including the Cigar Box Guitar making Workshop and the popular Harmonica Workshop.

(Courtesy of Utah Blues Festival)

(Courtesy of Utah Blues Festival)

(Courtesy of The Utah Blues Society)

Guests can also enjoy delectable food truck offerings along with beer and a variety of beverage offerings.

Friday’s events kick off with vocalist Terrie Odabi, who’s making her Utah debut, followed by some traditional Chicago blues from the Nick Moss Band with Dennis Gruenling & Kate Moss. Blues guitarist and vocalist Ronnie Baker Brooks will bring his signature licks to headline Friday night’s events.

Saturday’s events kick off with local blues rocker Eric Heideman followed by the Bennett Matteo Band featuring guitarist Gino Matteo and voalist Jade Bennett. Alto saxophonist and vocalist Vanessa Collier, who also won the 2019 and 2020 Blues Music Award for Best Horn, will be performing along with 2021 Soul Blues Male Artist of the Year, Curtis Salgado.

GRAMMY-nominated and 10-time Blues Music Awards winner, Ruthie Foster, will close out Saturday evening’s musical festival.

Blues Festival Ticket Information:

Adults Advance Tickets:

Friday: $40

Saturday $45

Both days: $80

VIP “Blues Club” tickets:

Friday: $100

Saturday $140

Both days: $210

VIP Tickets include front row reserved padded seating and free food and two beverages in the air-conditioned Gallivan Hall.

Children 12 and under are free.

To check out the full festival details or to purchase tickets, click here. To read more about the festival’s Utah history, click here.