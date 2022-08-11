SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state.

Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall.

The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since opened five more locations across the state.

The restaurant’s newest Farmington spot will be joining the Station Park shopping and dining destination. Vessel Kitchen says they aim to offer “an upscale vibe and quality meals at a fast-casual price and convenience.”

(Courtesy of Vessel Kitchen)

“We are tremendously thankful to have the opportunity to bring our culinary ideas to life to be enjoyed by more people,” said Nick Gradinger, Co-Founder of Vessel Kitchen. “At every turn, we have strived to put our team first and stay true to who we are as a brand, and we believe that, paired with the overwhelming community support, has made all the difference.”

The dining room will feature an open-format kitchen along with “natural tones and woodland designs, paying homage to the first restaurant in Park City.”

Guests can enjoy a menu boasting fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. The menu offers custom build-your-own plates that feature falafel, lemon dijon roasted chicken, miso steelhead trout, citrus soy tuna, and pot roast braised beef and more.

Signature entree dishes feature ingredients such as poke tuna, chickpea stew, chicken braised beef and more. Plenty of options for vegans and vegetarians are also available.

The official opening date has not yet been announced but is slated for a Fall 2022 opening.