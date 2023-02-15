SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – All this week, downtown Salt Lake City is coming alive with performances and festivities celebrating the 2023 NBA All-Star game. Even UTA TRAX cars are coming alive with live performances inside the train cars.

Starting Feb. 17 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., train riders downtown will be able to enjoy musicians, comedians, singers, magicians, and more all the way through the All-Star weekend. Throughout the weekend, JOYMOB Events Director Bahaa Chmait also hinted at surprise performances in downtown away from the trains.

As a sneak peek at what the surprises will bring, JOYMOB Events Director Bahaa Chmait said there would be a 30-person flashmob with LED suits and a fire show at the Gallivan Plaza from 6 – 8 p.m. on Feb. 17 – 19.

The Downtown Alliance said Gallivan Center itself will be a celebration of local art, music and food. Beginning Friday, the Gallivan Center will host a three-day all-ages experience featuring live music, immersive installations, and some of Utah’s favorite food trucks and carts.

Chmait said they are excited to help bring entertainment and “infuse a little joy” into the lives of Salt Lake residents and out-of-town visitors during the All-Star weekend. Chmait added he can’t wait to see everyone join in on the fun.