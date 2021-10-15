USU Observatory hosts telescope viewing tonight, open to public

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Looking for a unique fall activity this weekend?

How about a night under the stars? The Utah State University Observatory will open its doors to the public this Friday, October 15 from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. The event is free and all ages are welcome.

Witness celestial bodies and endless stars light up the Cache Valley night sky from the observatory telescope.

“We invite the Cache Valley community to enjoy star-gazing from our state-of-the-art facility,” says James Coburn, Physics Department teaching laboratory supervisor and USUO coordinator. “Our primary targets for October 15 will be the Moon, Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, the Double Cluster, and Albireo.”

The observatory features a 20-inch reflecting telescope that’s controlled by a computerized mount, yielding clear images of planetary bodies and stars billions and trillions of miles away.

The telescope is housed on the roof of USU’s Science Engineering Research Building. The observatory itself is a unique half-circular building featuring a metal dome and a circular staircase that leads to the telescope. The unique building was designed by USU Facilities.

The event is free and all visitors are encouraged to wear masks. The observatory’s telescope is only accessible by stairs. All visitors are asked to check the observatory’s website in case the event is canceled due to inclement or cloudy weather.

Additional public viewing nights are scheduled for Nov. 5 and Dec. 3 this year.