SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City.

New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking trails, a community plaza, a skateboarding park, a rock climbing area, picnic lawns, a dog park and much more.

The former water park closed in 2018 and has since remained in a state of disrepair.

“The chance to develop the park is significant for several reasons,” says Salt Lake City Public Lands. The park’s master plans “identify a need for investment in Westside parks and enhancing park spaces along the Jordan River. The park will provide a needed amenity for the Westside with features that celebrate the neighborhood and preserve community culture and diversity. The park also presents an opportunity to increase access to water recreation and improve essential riparian habitats along the Jordan River.”

The future park site is slated to debut in 2024 and will be established between the Glendale Golf Course, Glendale Neighborhood Park, 1700 South River Park and the Jordan River Parkway.

A plethora of new features allows community use throughout all four seasons. In the wintertime, the lazy river will be transformed into an ice skating trail while various hills on the property provide hiking/biking opportunities in the summer and downhill sledding in the winter.

Pools constructed for the former water park will be repurposed into a skateboarding area along with an outdoor pool and water play space accessible during hot weather months.

Kayaks can be rented for drifting down the Jordan River, while a community plaza will host events, festivals, food trucks, market booths and more throughout the year.

Outdoor sports enthusiasts can enjoy volleyball and pickleball courts along with a riverside beach area. A boat ramp with river access will be available as well.

The new multi-use park area is slated to open in 2024. Check out the city’s full master plans on the future redevelopment plans for the park.