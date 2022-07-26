https://www.abc4.com/news/everything-utah/unique-utah-bakery-offers-pasties-with-historic-ties/(opens in a new tab)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new pastry shop paying homage to Utah’s mining history is opening in Salt Lake City this month, bringing classic hand pies to the heart of the city.

The Dough Miner, a bakery offering sweet and savory hand pies, will be celebrating its grand opening on July 27 located at 945 S 300 W #101 in Salt Lake City. The celebration will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., where guests can win prizes and sample baked goods.

The bakery will be serving up craft doughnuts and hand pies that are also known as “pasties,” (pronounced pass-tee not paste-tee), according to the company’s website.

The pastie hand pies have English roots dating back to Cornwall in 1150 and are traditionally filled with a savory mix of meat and veggies. The portable hot pies gained popularity among mining workers, boasting the perfect blend of portability, hearty nutrition and the ability to stay warm and insulated.

(Courtesy of The Dough Miner)

The Dough Miner explains the pie’s history further:

“As miners began leaving Cornwall in the 1840s, looking for more work in other parts of the world, they took the tradition of pasties with them. This would particularly become the case in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Minnesota and right here in the silver mines of Park City. Park City’s mines fueled a booming economy and the railroads opened the door for waves of immigrants from all over the world – bringing new styles of food with them. By 1871, the pasty had arrived in Utah.”

The Dough Miner’s menu offers savory and sweet options including:

Classic – Rib eye and sirloin steak with potatoes, carrots, turnips and onion

Funeral Potato – Potatoes, onions and a buttery cheese sauce

Vegetarian Breakfast – Scrambled eggs, potatoes, onions, cheddar cheese and scallions

Gold Digger – Classic cake with salted brown butter glaze and whipped cream cheese frosting

Chocolate Tantrum – Classic cake with chocolate glaze and topped with rainbow sprinkles

Strawberries & Cream – Classic cake with fresh strawberry glaze, strawberry crumble and house whipped cream

Silver Iron – Chocolate cake with vanilla frosting

And more

“We are so excited to bring pasties back to Salt Lake City!” says Ken Roderman – Owner of The Dough Miner. “My daughter-in-law, Marissa, and I have been crafting these in hopes guests will stop in, get a pasty and coffee, and head to work or up the mountains.”

“We’re proud to bring pasties back to Utah and to introduce them alongside some of the most decadent doughnuts in town,” the shop says. “We’re committed to quality, making all of our doughs and fillings from scratch. Here you’ll find the classics paired with creative and local flavors. Whatever mountain adventure is calling your name, we’ll make sure you never go hungry.”