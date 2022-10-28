OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Yonutz, a dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah. 

The company will be opening its first Utah location on November 5 in Orem at 545 East University Parkway, Suite 105 with a grand opening celebration beginning at 10 a.m.

Yonutz is well-known for its partnership with the Original Shark on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, as well as the winner of Dessert Wars 2019 and Dessert Wars 2020.

  • Big Donuts (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)
  • SMASH Donuts (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)
  • SMASH Milkshake (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)
  • Mini Donuts (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)
  • SMASH Milkshake (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)

According to the official website, the Yonutz menu offers both gourmet donut and ice cream options, along with extravagant combinations of the two – otherwise known as the SMASH donut. Representatives share that this other-worldly dessert features a hot-pressed donut cut in half, filled with ice cream and finished off with an array of tasty toppings. SMASH milkshakes are also available, starring wild mix-ins like cereal and baked goods… YUM! 

Yonutz Products (Courtesy of Yonutz)

GRAND OPENING EVENT:

As a special opening-day celebration, Yonutz will be hosting four separate give-aways throughout November 5:

10 a.m. – The first 50 customers will receive free mini donuts. 

12 p.m. – The first 50 customers will receive one free big donut. 

4 p.m. – The first 50 customers will receive one free SMASH donut.

7 p.m. – The first 50 customers will receive one free SMASH donut.

To further the excitement of such a unique donut shop debuting in Utah, famous TikToker Yoangelolo will be at the restaurant beginning at 4 p.m. on opening-day meeting and greeting fans. 

Check out Yonutz on Instagram.