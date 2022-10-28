OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Yonutz, a dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.

The company will be opening its first Utah location on November 5 in Orem at 545 East University Parkway, Suite 105 with a grand opening celebration beginning at 10 a.m.

Yonutz is well-known for its partnership with the Original Shark on Shark Tank, Kevin Harrington, as well as the winner of Dessert Wars 2019 and Dessert Wars 2020.

Big Donuts (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)

SMASH Donuts (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)

SMASH Milkshake (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)

Mini Donuts (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)

SMASH Milkshake (Courtesy of Yonutz, Instagram)

According to the official website, the Yonutz menu offers both gourmet donut and ice cream options, along with extravagant combinations of the two – otherwise known as the SMASH donut. Representatives share that this other-worldly dessert features a hot-pressed donut cut in half, filled with ice cream and finished off with an array of tasty toppings. SMASH milkshakes are also available, starring wild mix-ins like cereal and baked goods… YUM!

Yonutz Products (Courtesy of Yonutz)

GRAND OPENING EVENT:

As a special opening-day celebration, Yonutz will be hosting four separate give-aways throughout November 5:

10 a.m. – The first 50 customers will receive free mini donuts.

12 p.m. – The first 50 customers will receive one free big donut.

4 p.m. – The first 50 customers will receive one free SMASH donut.

7 p.m. – The first 50 customers will receive one free SMASH donut.

To further the excitement of such a unique donut shop debuting in Utah, famous TikToker Yoangelolo will be at the restaurant beginning at 4 p.m. on opening-day meeting and greeting fans.

Check out Yonutz on Instagram.