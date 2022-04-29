SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Music fans, mark your calendars as the U92 Summer Jam Concert series returns to Rio Tinto Stadium this summer.

After a five-year hiatus, the U92 Summer Jam 2022 is returning to Sandy, bringing headliners such as RUSS, YG with Cordae, Vince Staples and Jnr Choi.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale starting Friday, April 29th, at 10:00 a.m. The concert will take place at the University of Utah Health Plaza on June 17 at 5 p.m.

“The whole UCREW is beyond excited to bring back the iconic U92 Summer Jam to Utah, especially with our friends at Rio Tinto Stadium,” says U92 DJ Erockalypze. “So many memories have been made at the show where you get to see your favorite hip hop stars come together. And, to do it for the first time in Sandy, in the place where our favorite sports team calls home, its epic backdrop, and the great new stage and sound system really brings it all together.”

(Courtesy of U92)

Summer Jam will be one of several concerts planned for Rio Tinto Stadium this summer including performances by:

Dirty Heads: Let’s Get it Kraken 2022 w/ SOJA, Tribal Seeds, & Artikal Sound System

June 29, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.

Summer Traditions 2022 Tour ft. Slightly Stoopid with Special Guests Pepper, Common Kings, and Fortunate Youth

August 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

2022 Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour

August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

“Rio Tinto is more than a first-class soccer stadium, it’s a world-class entertainment venue,” says Real Salt Lake (RSL) President John Kimball. “We’ve hosted legends like Paul McCartney and Jason Aldean, and we’re excited to help U92 bring back Summer Jam.”

To check out the full event details and to purchase tickets, click here.