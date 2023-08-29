SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Hip-hop star Travis Scott will be bringing his Circus Maximus Tour to the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Nov. 15, according to his website.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 31 at 10 a.m. MDT at Travis Scott’s website.

Tour press states that $2 from every ticket sold to the concert will go to Cactus Jack Foundation, a “501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.”

Scott is promoting his Billboard Top 200 #1 album UTOPIA, which dropped in July.

The tour begins Oct. 11 in Charlotte, N.C., and winds across North America before ending in Toronto on Dec. 29.

The show is Scott’s first headlining tour since the 2021 Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, where 10 people died and many others were injured when crowds surged the stage. Police have since released an official report on the festival in which they claimed Scott had been given warnings that the crowd was getting out of control, though it stated Scott did not heed the warnings. No criminal charges were filed against Scott, though he and management have faced a number of civil lawsuits.

Scott also drew concern earlier this month when he held a concert at the actual Circus Maximus in Rome, Italy. The New York Times reported that locals feared there had been an earthquake from the 60,000 attendees. When surprise special guest Kanye West arrived on stage, the event reportedly triggered a nearby seismogram. Pitchfork said a possible pepper spray release at the shos also left some concertgoers suffering from eye and throat irritation.