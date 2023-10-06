SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Grab your baseball mitts and caps, potassium enthusiasts, because the Savannah Bananas are on their way to Salt Lake City in 2024.

Bringing silly antics, dancing, kilts, and “epic scoring celebrations,” the Savannah Bananas have quickly become one of the most popular baseball teams in America. Still not sure what to expect? Think Harlem Globetrotters but on a baseball diamond.

Now, they are bringing their show to Smith’s Ballpark in Salt Lake City for two nights: Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31.

According to their website, the Savannah Bananas play a different kind of baseball — called “Banana Ball” — which is the fastest and most entertaining game of baseball. They call themselves “not your typical baseball team” by taking chances and testing the rules, but at the end of the ninth inning, the goal is just to have fun.

“Some people may think we’re crazy. But we are okay with that,” The Savannah Bananas say on their website. “No matter what, we just want to have fun. We are driven by this goal to make baseball fun. And ultimately give fans the best possible experience at our ballpark.”

Fans interested in seeing the Savannah Bananas live can enter a Banana Ball Ticket Lottery List. The lottery doesn’t guarantee a ticket but enters interested ballpark-goers into a drawing for a chance to purchase up to four tickets for the game. The drawing will take place two months before the game.

Fans can enter the lottery by filling out the form online here.