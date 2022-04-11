PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Music fans, mark your calendars as Stadium of Fire returns this summer!

The beloved Independence Day celebration will be kicking off on July 2 at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

This year’s headliners include country music superstar Tim McGraw along with special guest Marie Osmond.

The annual event will feature special military tributes and a flyover from F-35 jets. The star-studded night will end with the “BIGGEST stadium fireworks show in the USA.”

After the fireworks show, attendees can enjoy “Street Dance,” a free family-friendly afterparty featuring a live DJ to dance the night away.

“Instead of waiting in traffic, go to the west side of the stadium to the biggest street dance in Provo,” event officials say. “Just follow the music!”

Organizers say the ‘Street Heat” tailgate event will not be held this year.

