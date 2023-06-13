DEER VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) — Tickets for the 2023 Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival go on sale Thursday, June 15.

Over a dozen Utah breweries are expected to be serving up suds at the event, which is in its second year running. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of beer flavors and styles, reportedly including many “full-strength” selections, a release states.

The breweries will all be exclusively from Utah, in an effort to celebrate Utah’s brewing culture.

“This one-of-a-kind beer festival takes place mid-mountain at 8,100 feet and is accessed by a scenic chairlift ride,” the release states. The festival will also have outdoor dining, live music, and a “full slate” of family-friendly activities by local vendors.

Courtesy of Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival

The event is scheduled to take place Sept. 16 and 17 (Saturday and Sunday), from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Here is a list of participating breweries:

UTOG Brewing

Talisman Brewing

Moab Brewery

TF Brewing

Squatter’s

Wasatch Brewery

Offset Bier

Roosters Brewing Co.

Mountain West Cider

RoHa Brewing Project

Here is a list of ticket packages, priced from cheapest to most expensive:

Non-Drinker (Ages 2+ | $10): Package includes cuisine options, family activities, and lawn games.

General Admission (Ages 21+ | $45): Package includes 3 beer tasting tokens, cuisine options, and lawn games.

Reserve Package (Ages 21+ | $65): Package includes 5 beer tasting tokens, a commemorative mug, and cuisine options.

Imperial Package (Ages 21+ | $130): Package includes 8 beer tasting tokens, commemorative mug and t-shirt, and access to the VIP BBQ.

Each beer tasting token is equivalent to a 4 oz. sampler.

All event packages include chairlift access to and from the event via Silver Lake Express. Tickets will be on sale to the general public here starting Thursday, June 15.

“We are thrilled for the return of the Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival to properly toast our talented, award-winning Utah breweries,” said Deer Valley Director of Beverage Josh Hockman. “Guests can imbibe while indulging in elevated summer BBQ dishes, lawn games, and activities geared to whole family at Park City’s newest favorite summer tradition.”

For more information about the Deer Valley Mountain Beer Festival, visit their website here.