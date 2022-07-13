UTAH (ABC4) – When it comes to choosing the best frosty treat, everyone has their local favorites. Whether you’re traveling around town or road-tripping across the country, Yelp has named the Best Ice Cream Shops in Every State and Province in 2022, making your next ice cream stop even easier and tastier.
Utah is home to many wonderful ice cream shops, but one shop reigns supreme according to Yelpers — Blacksmith Ice Cream in Bountiful.
Located in the heart of historic Bountiful Main Street, this quaint ice cream shop offers guests a variety of unique and classic handmade scoops. The shop says all ice cream is made in micro-batches throughout the day to ensure peak freshness.
Unique flavors include orange creamsicle, peach, banana nutella, campfire smores, honeybud, peanut butter cup, brownie, banana and so much more.
Yelp compiled the final list of winners by analyzing a variety of factors including the total volume and review ratings of each shop between the period of April 21, 2021 to April 21, 2022. Eligible businesses must also have a passing health score at the time.
Check out Yelp’s list of the best ice cream shops across the U.S. and Canada in 2022:
- Alaska (Anchorage): Wild Scoops
- Alabama (Birmingham): Big Spoon Creamery
- Arkansas (Little Rock) : Loblolly Creamery
- Arizona (Phoenix): Novel Ice Cream
- California (Costa Mesa): Confetti Italian Ice & Custard
- Colorado (Denver): I Scream Gelato – Lowry
- Connecticut (New Haven): Arethusa Farm Dairy
- Washington, DC: Everyday Sundae
- Delaware (Lewes): Hopkins Farm Creamery
- Florida (Davie): The Magic Cow
- Georgia (Suwansee): Scoopjoy Ice Creamery
- Hawaii (Kihei): Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice
- Iowa (Clive): Monarca Gourmet Paletas
- Idaho (Meridian): Lovejoy’s Real Ice Cream
- Illinois (Chicago): Vaca’s Creamery
- Indiana (Indianapolis): TeeJay’s Sweet Tooth
- Kansas (Overland Park): The Golden Scoop
- Kentucky (Louisville): Louisville Cream
- Louisiana (Baton Rouge): Sweet Society
- Massachusetts (Mashpee): Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour
- Maryland (Rockville): Carmen’s Italian Ice & Cafe
- Maine (Bar Harbor): Mount Desert Island Ice Cream
- Michigan (Traverse City): Moomers
- Minnesota (St Paul): Treats
- Missouri (Kansas City): Cookies and Creamery
- Mississippi (Bay Saint Louis): Creole Creamery
- Montana (Whitefish): Sweet Peaks
- North Carolina (Nags Head): Surfin’ Spoon
- North Dakota (Fargo): Silver Lining Creamery
- Nebraska (Omaha): Ted and Wally’s
- New Hampshire (North Conway): Tricks and Treats
- New Jersey (Nutley): Kubo Coffee And Creamery
- New Mexico (Las Cruces): Caliche’s Frozen Custard
- Nevada (Las Vegas): The Paleta Bar
- New York (Brooklyn): The Social
- Ohio (Cleveland): Mitchell’s Homemade Ice Cream
- Oklahoma (Tulsa): Rose Rock Microcreamery
- Oregon (Bend): Bontà Natural Artisan Gelato
- Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh): Treat – Ice Cream and Liege Waffles
- Rhode Island (Providence): Tricycle Ice Cream
- South Carolina (Myrtle Beach): Melt
- South Dakota (Spearfish): Leones’ Creamery
- Tennessee (Knoxville): Cruze Farm Ice Cream Downtown
- Texas (Houston): Connie’s Frozen Custard
- Utah (Bountiful): Blacksmith Ice Cream
- Virginia (Centreville): Bôn Tea House
- Vermont (Burlington): Shy Guy Gelato
- Washington (Tacoma): Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt
- Wisconsin (Greenfield): Kopp’s Frozen Custard
- West Virginia (Charleston): Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream
- Wyoming (Jackson): Moo’s Gourmet Ice Cream
Canada
- Alberta (Calgary): Village Ice Cream
- British Columbia (Vancouver): Passione Gelato
- Ontario (Toronto): Nani’s Gelato
- Prince Edward Island Charlottetown: Cows
- Quebec (Montréal): Ca Lem