UTAH (ABC4) – When it comes to choosing the best frosty treat, everyone has their local favorites. Whether you’re traveling around town or road-tripping across the country, Yelp has named the Best Ice Cream Shops in Every State and Province in 2022, making your next ice cream stop even easier and tastier.

Utah is home to many wonderful ice cream shops, but one shop reigns supreme according to Yelpers — Blacksmith Ice Cream in Bountiful.

Located in the heart of historic Bountiful Main Street, this quaint ice cream shop offers guests a variety of unique and classic handmade scoops. The shop says all ice cream is made in micro-batches throughout the day to ensure peak freshness.

Unique flavors include orange creamsicle, peach, banana nutella, campfire smores, honeybud, peanut butter cup, brownie, banana and so much more.

Yelp compiled the final list of winners by analyzing a variety of factors including the total volume and review ratings of each shop between the period of April 21, 2021 to April 21, 2022. Eligible businesses must also have a passing health score at the time.

Check out Yelp’s list of the best ice cream shops across the U.S. and Canada in 2022:

Canada