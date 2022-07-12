UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re looking for travel recommendations, look no further as TIME has released its annual list of the “World’s Greatest Places” to visit in 2022.

These 50 unique destinations span the globe, offering scenery to satisfy every traveler — from ancient historic villages and stunning mountain vistas to futuristic metropolitans and living ecosystems dating back thousands of years.

Notably, one Utah city made this incredible list — Park City. Renowned as a world-class ski destination and as the host city for the annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City has become a notable spot for celebs, locals and outdoor enthusiasts around the world.

“The charming ski town rose to fame hosting the annual Sundance Film Festival, a star-studded celebs-in-snow-boots event, but is now growing into a major winter and summer destination on par with Aspen,” says TIME. “But it’s not all upscale accommodations, new restaurants, and ski-in ski-out at this beloved winter escape: the city is enticing summer visitors with golfing, hiking, fly-­fishing, and mountain-biking opportunities set on a mesmerizing backdrop.”

Cars drive down Main Street during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, the Egyptian Theatre is lit up on Main Street during the first night of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The mountainside festival, which kicks off Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, in Park City, Utah, has become known for launching nonfiction films to box office successes and awards, and this year is shaping up to be no different. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)



(Courtesy of Park City Mountain Resort)

Fall colors give way to a new dusting of snow at the Sundance Ski Resort northeast of Provo, Utah, Thursday Oct. 18, 2007. (AP Photo/George Frey)

(Courtesy of Park City Mountain)

PARK CITY, UTAH – APRIL 02: (L-R) DeVaughn Nixon, Evan Ross, Jennifer Salke, Brooke Burke, Henry Golding, Andrew Zimmern, Dr. Bill Magee, Michael Trevino and Kathy Magee attend Operation Smile’s 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge Presented By The St. Regis Deer Valley & Deer Valley Resort at The St. Regis Deer Valley on April 02, 2022 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images for Operation Smile)

CORRECTS DATE TO FRIDAY, JAN. 14, 2022 FROM THURSDAY, JAN. 13, 2022 – Canada’s Chloe Dufour-Lapointe competes in a World Cup freestyle moguls competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

2002 Winter Olympic Games : Salt Lake City, 2/23/02, Park City, Utah, United States — Piloted By Andre Lange, The Germany-2 Bobsleigh Races Down The Course In The Four-Man Bobsleigh Competition During The 2002 Olympic Winter Games. The Germany-2 Sled Won The Gold Medal In The Event. — Photo By Grayson West/The Salt Lake Tribune/Corbis Sygmajeux Olympiques D’ Hiver, Olympische Spelen, (Photo by Tim De Waele/Getty Images)



(Courtesy of Visit Park City)

To narrow down this year’s list of the most extraordinary places to see, TIME selected the top choices from the publication’s international network of correspondents and contributors.

Some notable destinations named in this year’s final list include:

Park City, Utah

Bali, Indonesia

Skelleftea, Sweden

Rapa Nui, Chile

Calabria, Italy

Seoul, Korea

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Toronto, Canada

Miami, Florida

Kigali, Rwanda

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

The Arctic

Ilulissat, Greenland

Historic Silk Road Sites, Uzbekistan

Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia

Thessaloniki, Greece

Sao Paolo, Brazil

Setouchi Islands, Japan

Franschhoek, South Africa

Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan

San Francisco, California

Dolni Morava, Czech Republic

Portland, Oregon

Marseilles, France

Portree, Scotland

To check out TIME’s full list of the 50 “World’s Greatest Places of 2022,” click here.