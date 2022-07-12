UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re looking for travel recommendations, look no further as TIME has released its annual list of the “World’s Greatest Places” to visit in 2022.
These 50 unique destinations span the globe, offering scenery to satisfy every traveler — from ancient historic villages and stunning mountain vistas to futuristic metropolitans and living ecosystems dating back thousands of years.
Notably, one Utah city made this incredible list — Park City. Renowned as a world-class ski destination and as the host city for the annual Sundance Film Festival, Park City has become a notable spot for celebs, locals and outdoor enthusiasts around the world.
“The charming ski town rose to fame hosting the annual Sundance Film Festival, a star-studded celebs-in-snow-boots event, but is now growing into a major winter and summer destination on par with Aspen,” says TIME. “But it’s not all upscale accommodations, new restaurants, and ski-in ski-out at this beloved winter escape: the city is enticing summer visitors with golfing, hiking, fly-fishing, and mountain-biking opportunities set on a mesmerizing backdrop.”
To narrow down this year’s list of the most extraordinary places to see, TIME selected the top choices from the publication’s international network of correspondents and contributors.
Some notable destinations named in this year’s final list include:
- Park City, Utah
- Bali, Indonesia
- Skelleftea, Sweden
- Rapa Nui, Chile
- Calabria, Italy
- Seoul, Korea
- Great Barrier Reef, Australia
- Toronto, Canada
- Miami, Florida
- Kigali, Rwanda
- Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
- The Arctic
- Ilulissat, Greenland
- Historic Silk Road Sites, Uzbekistan
- Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia
- Thessaloniki, Greece
- Sao Paolo, Brazil
- Setouchi Islands, Japan
- Franschhoek, South Africa
- Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan
- San Francisco, California
- Dolni Morava, Czech Republic
- Portland, Oregon
- Marseilles, France
- Portree, Scotland
To check out TIME’s full list of the 50 “World’s Greatest Places of 2022,” click here.