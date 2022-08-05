UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best cookie shops in the nation.

Whether your favorite shop is a small, hole-in-the-wall joint or a popular nationwide chain, Utahns have no shortage of choices when it comes to America’s favorite portable dessert.

While the classic chocolate chip cookie was invested in the late 1930s, the iconic confection has since taken on many iterations — from chunky ice cream cookie sandwiches to edible cookie shot glasses.

This year, Yelp has taken the sweet task of narrowing down the best cookie shops in every state.

To track down the best of the bunch, Yelp used a number of factors, including the total volume and review ratings that mentioned the phrase “chocolate chip cookie.”

Here are the best cookie shops in every state in 2022. Did your favorite shop make the list?