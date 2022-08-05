UTAH (ABC4) – It’s no secret that Utah is home to some of the best cookie shops in the nation.
Whether your favorite shop is a small, hole-in-the-wall joint or a popular nationwide chain, Utahns have no shortage of choices when it comes to America’s favorite portable dessert.
While the classic chocolate chip cookie was invested in the late 1930s, the iconic confection has since taken on many iterations — from chunky ice cream cookie sandwiches to edible cookie shot glasses.
This year, Yelp has taken the sweet task of narrowing down the best cookie shops in every state.
To track down the best of the bunch, Yelp used a number of factors, including the total volume and review ratings that mentioned the phrase “chocolate chip cookie.”
Here are the best cookie shops in every state in 2022. Did your favorite shop make the list?
- Alabama (Homewood): Cookie Fix
- Alaska (Anchorage): Fire Island Rustic Bakeshop
- Arizona (Phoenix): La Grande Orange
- Arkansas (Little Rock): The Root Cafe
- California (San Francisco): B Patisserie
- Colorado (Denver): Brider
- Connecticut (Mystic): Sift Bake Shop
- Delaware (Milford): Dolce Bakery and Coffee Shop
- Florida (Orlando): Gideon’s Bakehouse
- Georgia (Savannah): Back in the Day Bakery
- Hawaii (Honolulu): Kona Coffee Purveyors
- Idaho (Coeur d’Alene): Fire Pizza
- Illinois (Chicago): Sweet Mandy B’s
- Indiana (Indianapolis): Amelia’s
- Iowa (Des Moines): Scenic Route Bakery
- Kansas (Overland Park): Mud Pie Vegan Bakery & Coffee
- Kentucky (Louisville): Please & Thank You
- Louisiana (New Orleans): Willa Jean
- Maine (Portland): Standard Baking
- Maryland (Baltimore): Crust by Mack
- Massachusetts (Boston): Blunch
- Michigan (Detroit): Avalon International Breads
- Minnesota (Minneapolis): Rustica Bakery
- Mississippi (Corinth): Abe’s Grill
- Missouri (Saint Louis): Union Loafers Cake and Bread
- Montana (Hamilton): Mineshaft Pasty
- Nebraska (Omaha): Sweet Magnolias Bake Shop
- Nevada (Las Vegas): Zenaida’s Cafe
- New Hampshire (North Conway): Mystic Sugar Bakery
- New Jersey (Montclair): The Corner
- New Mexico (Albuquerque): Rude Boy Cookies
- New York (New York): City Cakes
- North Carolina (Charlotte): Villani’s Bakery
- North Dakota (Fargo): Mehl’s Gluten-Free Bakery
- Ohio (Lakewood): Blackbird Baking Company
- Oklahoma (Oklahoma City): Elemental Coffee
- Oregon (Portland): Courier Coffee Roasters
- Pennsylvania (West Homestead): Nancy B’s Bakery
- Rhode Island (Pawtucket): Wildflour Vegan Bakery and Cafe
- South Carolina (Greenville): The Chocolate Shoppe
- South Dakota (Rapid City): Sweet Secrets Bakery
- Tennessee (Nashville): Baked on 8th
- Texas (Austin): Teddy V Patisserie
- Utah (Millcreek): Munchies SLC
- Vermont (North Ferrisburgh): Vermont Cookie Love
- Virginia (Arlington): Bakeshop
- Washington (Seattle): Hello Robin
- West Virginia (Morgantown): Apple Annie’s
- Wisconsin (Madison): Yummee Treats
- Wyoming (Jackson): Persephone Bakery