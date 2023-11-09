SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Following a summit of the Empire State Building in New York City today, renowned actor and vocalist Jared Leto announced an upcoming world tour with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which includes a visit to Utah next year.

Marking their first headline tour in over five years, Thirty Seconds to Mars will perform in Salt Lake City when they take the stage at USANA Amphitheatre on Jul. 30, 2024.

As part of the journey, dubbed the Seasons 2024 World Tour, the band will reportedly travel across several continents including Latin America, Europe, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

In North America, the band will play a total of 24 shows joined by AFI with support from Poppy and KennyHoopla.

Today’s climb of the Empire State Building by Jared Leto was a historic moment as it’s the first time a person has ever legally climbed 18 stories to the top of the structure which took him roughly 1,300 feet above the city.

According to a press release shared this morning, Leto is an avid climber, and with this achievement in mind stated, “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album.”

Jared Leto climbs the Empire State Building on Nov. 9, 2023, before announcing his band’s 2024 world tour. (Photo courtesy of Renan Ozturk)

The band’s newest album, titled It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day, was released in September as their sixth studio album.

Throughout their time in the music industry, Thirty Seconds to Mars has had five songs featured in the Billboard Hot 100 and amassed nearly nine million monthly listeners on Spotify. Their most popular hits prior to this most recent album include “The Kill (Bury Me),” “This Is War,” and “Attack.”

Shannon Leto and Jared Leto of Thirty Seconds to Mars perform at The Forum on July 19, 2018, in Inglewood, California. (Photo Courtesy of Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Tickets for the North American leg of their upcoming world tour will be available starting with a Thirty Seconds to Mars pre-sale which begins via their website on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales will then begin on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. local time.