UTAH (ABC4) – With Juneteenth officially becoming a federal holiday in June 2021, more and more cities are recognizing the day as a time to celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Here in Utah, there are plenty of events happening for those who are looking to celebrate — especially with the family.

Here are some events happening around the Wasatch Front:

Ogden’s 33rd Annual Juneteenth Festival and Holiday Celebration – June 18 and 19

This event will be held at the Ogden Amphitheater for two fun-filled days of live entertainment representing multiple genres including Hip-hop, R&B, Jazz, Spoken Word, Gospel, and more; arts and crafts, ethnic cuisine, storytelling and genealogy workshops, African Dance & Drum, games for all ages, and the annual Golden Clipper Barber Battle and Crowns Braid Battle. FREE, donations welcome.

Millcreek Juneteenth Celebration and Skate Night

The Millcreek Promise Program in partnership with the Project Success Coalition, The Utah Black Artists Collective (UBLAC), and Nubian Storytellers of Utah Leadership (NSOUL) present the first annual Millcreek Juneteenth Celebration & Skate Night! The event will take place on Sunday, June 19th from 5-10 p.m. at Millcreek Common (1354 E Chambers Ave)

Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration and Black Owned Business Expo

This free event will showcase Utah’s entrepreneurial diversity along with a Black artist exhibit, showcasing the visual artworks of Utah’s talented Black artists. Entertainment, roller skating, a kids corner, and raffle prizes are all a part of the event which takes place on Monday, June 20 at The Gateway.

Salt Lake Community College Juneteenth celebration

This program is set to take place on June 22 at the SLCC Redwood Campus and will feature:

Performance by Robert Sims, Baritone Singer

A poem presentation by Deitra Tyler, the SLCC Poet Laureate

Performance by Copper Hills High School, Black Student Union-Dance Performance

A recitation of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” – the Black National Anthem

Happy Juneteenth!