Tulip Festival

The Tulip Festival opens April 8 and goes through May 7. Located at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, this is a must-see every year for people of all ages. Thousands of tulips are imported directly from Holland each year to make this event one of the best in the nation.

Tickets can be found online at Thanksgivingpoint.org

Baby Animal Days

Come meet and pet cute and cuddly baby farm animals. If that isn’t your thing, there will also be exotic animals, wagon rides, food vendors, historic activities, and more.

Located at The American West Heritage Center in Heber, tickets are sold at the door. It’s open from March 31-April 2 and April 6-9. Details can be found online at awhc.org.

REAL Salt Lake

Soccer season has started, and REAL Salt Lake games are back. With the weather warming up, this is sure to be a family-friendly activity.

Tickets for games can be found online at rsl.com

State Capitol Chery Blossoms

The seasonal shift from winter to spring is especially noticeable with the blossoming of the Cherry Blossoms that encircle Utah’s State Capitol. Blossoms bloom from late-March to early-April and are only in bloom for a couple of weeks. Grab a camera and some friends and check out the beauty on Capitol Hill.

Lagoon

If you’re in need of some excitement, Lagoon is officially open for the season. Whether you go for the rides, shows or history of Pioneer Village, Lagoon is sure to please all ages.

Tickets can be found online at Lagoonpark.com

Heber Valley Railroad

Take a ride on the Deer Creek Express. This unique experience offers many different types of train rides whether you’re a chocolate lover, a night owl, or comic book superhero fan, there’s surely a train ride experience for everybody. For this spring, the Heber Valley Railroad is bringing back their Easter Bunny Train Ride.

Tickets can be found online at Hebervallleyrr.org

Holi Festival of Colors

This festival brings in hundreds of visitors each year to the Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork. Taking place March 26-27, make sure to bring your sunglasses!

Register online at festivalofcolorsusa.com

Salt Lake Bees

If you’re a baseball fan, then make sure to plan for the Salt Lake Bees games this season.

Single game tickets and season tickets can be found online at milb.com