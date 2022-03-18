(STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse.

Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home.

Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Salt Lake City on Tripadvisor.

#13. Brio Italian Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (437 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 80 S Regent St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111-1952

#12. Tucanos Brazilian Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (351 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 162 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1145

#11. Harbor Seafood & Steak Co

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 2302 E Parleys Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84109-1216

#10. Braza Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (94 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 5927 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84107-7222

#9. Sizzler

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (38 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 3429 S Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT 84119-3403

#8. Sizzler

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 2111 S 1300 E (Sugarhouse), Salt Lake City, UT 84106-2823

#7. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 50 S Main St Ste 168 Ste 168, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#6. Ruby River

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 435 S 700 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84102-2805

#5. Rodizio Grill – Salt Lake City

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (329 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

– Price: $$ – $$$

– Address: 600 South 700 East 2nd Floor, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

#4. Christopher’s Prime Tavern & Grill

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (321 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 110 W. Broadway, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#3. Spencer’s Steaks and Chops

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (317 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 255 S W Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#2. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 20 S 400 W # 2020 #2020, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

#1. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (400 reviews)

– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

– Price: $$$$

– Address: 275 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101-1915

