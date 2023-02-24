SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Cast members of the 1993 movie, “The Sandlot,” are celebrating its 30th anniversary at the University of Utah performing arts theatre next month.

The 30th-anniversary event, happening on Saturday, March 18 at 7 p.m. at Kingsbury Hall, will begin with a screening of “The Sandlot” followed by a discussion where fans will have a chance to interact with actors from the movie.

Several cast members will make an appearance at the event, including Tom Guiry who played “Smalls,” Chauncey Leopardi who played “Squints,” Marty York who played “Yeah Yeah,” and Shane Obedzinski who played “Repeat.”

Ticket prices start at $19 for regular admission and go up to $129 for a VIP package, which includes a VIP lanyard, event swag, and a personal meeting with the cast.

Other tickets prices are as follows:

Price Level 2: $49.00

Price Level 3: $39.00

Price Level 4: $29.00

Price Level 5: $19.00

The coming-of-age cult classic was primarily filmed in Midvale, Salt Lake City and Ogden. When “The Sandlot” premiered in April 1993, it grossed only $32 million worldwide, but the rise of home video gave it the momentum it needs to become an instant fan favorite. The worldwide VHS and DVD sales for the film were estimated to be about $76 million, leading to the production of two sequels including “The Sandlot 2” and “The Sandlot: Heading Home.”

The story of Sandlot begins with fifth grader Scott Smalls moving to the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, Calif. during the summer of 1962. New to the environment, Smalls can’t help but feel isolated and lonely. But everything changes when he decides to join a group of boys who play baseball at the neighborhood sandlot every day.

Despite Smalls’ lack of skills, “Benny” Rodriguez, the leader of the group picks him to be a left outfielder. The move quickly earns Smalls the respect he needs to fit in with the rest of the boys.

Even then, there is one thing that stands between the boys and their enthusiasm for baseball — a fearsome English Mastiff nicknamed “the Beast,” who makes it a mission to chew up every ball that he sees.

For more information about the event, visit the University of Utah’s website.