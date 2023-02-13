SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Gateway is set to host a series of events in conjunction with the NBA All-Star weekend starting this Friday, Feb. 17.

Outside the Court Activation

“Outside The Court” is a fan event presented by American Express that features a tailor shop where fans can customize their own All-Star merchandise, local food and beverages stalls and basketball-themed photo opportunities.

There will also be a speakeasy-style “Dirty Soda Shoppe” serving dirty sodas that is exclusively available to American Express card members on a first-come-first-serve basis.

On Saturday and Sunday evenings, Outside The Court plans to host block parties from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. that will live stream the All-Star Games.

The event will be held inside 79 South Rio Grande from Friday, Feb. 17, to Sunday, Feb. 19, between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Under Armour Presents All-Star Event with Appearances From WNBA, NBA Athletes

WNBA player Kelsey Plum and NBA player Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland are set to make an appearance during Under Armour’s two-day event from Friday, Feb. 17 to Saturday, Feb. 18, at 110 South Rio Grande. Other than that, fans will get a chance to recreate the iconic “Bang! Bang!” shot from Stephen Curry and receive a custom tee of their favorite UA Basketball athlete.

There will also be special appearances featuring Famous Los, Maxisnicee, Rachel Demita, Tristan Bass, Dipika Dutt and more.

Cactus Jack Concert Series

Travis Scott will present a specially curated concert series at The Depot on Friday, Feb. 17. and Saturday, Feb. 18. Don Toliver and Sheck Wes are scheduled to perform on Friday while artists headlining on Saturday will be announced on a later date. Chase B will be the concert DJ.

Grit Rail Jam

This free and daytime snowboarding competition will take place at the Olympic Legacy Plaza at The Gateway. Organized by Jeremy Jones in partnership with Travis Scott, the event will feature amateur rides on the rails from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, the top amateur riders from the previous day will compete with professional athletes for medals and cash prizes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Scott will be in attendance at the Saturday competition to cheer on the finalists, according to representatives of The Gateway.

The Shop – Pop-Up Retail Experience

The Shop is set to host two pop-up events at 16 North Rio Grande and 15 S Rio Grande featuring merchandise from national brands, including Cactus Jack, MRKT, StockX, The Webster Miami, and Mitchell & Ness featuring SLAM and Thrifthood.

The Shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 as well as 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 19. It is set to present exclusive merchandise throughout the weekend.

Utah Jazz Catapult at Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum

The Utah Jazz All-Star Alliance has partnered with the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum at The Gateway to build the Utah Jazz Catapult, which reportedly launches basketballs at a hoop by stomping on a foot lever. The catapult is now open to the public and will be a permanent exhibit at the museum.