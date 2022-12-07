SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The end of 2022 is quickly approaching, and The Gateway will be ringing in the new year with one of Salt Lake City’s biggest parties: Last Hurrah.

The new year’s celebration is open to all ages and will feature live performances on two stages, karaoke, street performers, and indoor activities. Adult beverages will be sold with outdoor pop-up bars as well as hot chocolate for the children and those who don’t drink.

The night-time festivities kickoff at 8:00 p.m. and lead up to a “fireworks spectacle” to ring in 2023 when the clock strikes midnight.

“We’ve put together another sensational program for the community to ring in 2023 with Salt Lake City’s biggest New Year’s Eve Party,” said Jacklyn Briggs, The Gateway’s Marketing Director. “There is a great musical lineup to complement our vibrant holiday lights and installations, and many of our merchants will be open late to accommodate revelers. It all culminates when we light up the downtown sky with a tremendous firework display.”

The performances include performances by Utah-based artists DJ Jared, Future.exboyfriend, and The Moss.