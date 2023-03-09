SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – ’80s English rock band, The Cure, announced their 2023 North American Tour on Thursday, highlighting Salt Lake City as a destination spot in June.

The Cure posted a list of 30 shows it will be playing across the United States on the band’s Twitter account. The tour will be making a stop in Salt Lake City on June 4, 2023, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena – which will be known again as the Delta Center in July.

Formed in 1976, The Cure has since become a global icon, selling over 30 million albums worldwide, known for songs like “Friday I’m in Love,” “Boys Don’t Cry,” and “Just Like Heaven.” To this day, the band has over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

According to Concert Archives, The Cure first came to Salt Lake City in October 1984, playing at the old Utah State Fairground Coliseum, before it was demolished in 1997.

The band will be traveling with the Scottish post-punk/indie alternative group, The Twilight Sad.

Fans can register for the “Verified Fan” program through Ticketmaster on their website here until Monday, March 13. Registration will enter into a lottery-style process that will use random selection to distribute a unique access code to purchase tickets or place fans on a waitlist.

When tickets go on sale, they will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. If not every ticket is sold to those with codes first, access codes to purchase tickets will be sent to the waitlist.