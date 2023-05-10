ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — The Crack Shack, an acclaimed fried chicken restaurant from Southern California, has announced the opening of its fourth Utah location in St. George later this month.

This newest restaurant in southern Utah will be located at 1216 S. Bluff Street in St. George and will feature new iterations of the brand’s iconic chicken artwork, a pet-friendly patio, and a turf-covered area for lawn games.

Joining the other Utah sites in Salt Lake City, Lehi, and Riverton — this fourth addition to the “fried chicken family” is now officially set to open on May 24, 2023.

According to a press release, the restaurant will be hosting a grand opening event featuring live music, raffle prizes, and more. It will also be donating a portion of its opening day sales to Neighborhood Connection in support of ending local childhood hunger.

“We think this is the perfect home for the next Crack Shack,” remarks Dan Peña, Director of Operations for the company. “It bridges the gap between our Salt Lake City and Vegas stores, allowing us to share our passion for high-quality food and community support with St. George locals.”

First established in 2015 as a humble fried chicken spot in San Diego, The Crack Shack has since transformed into a nationally recognized restaurant chain now located in four states.

Some of the brand’s most popular menu items include its signature bone-in fried chicken, chicken tenders, and various fried chicken sandwiches — all crafted with produce and proteins from boutique local farms.