Temple Square debuts Christmas light display this weekend

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This holiday season, Temple Square will debut its holiday light display for the public to enjoy on Friday, November 26.

Keeping COVID-19 health protocols in mind, Church officials say the holiday displays will be modified this year. The grounds will have limited access due to ongoing temple renovation construction that started in December 2019. All visitors are required to wear face coverings and be vaccinated.

Visitors can stroll around certain parts of the temple grounds while experiencing an interactive nativity scene.

Some activities visitors can enjoy this holiday season include “Peace on Earth,” an animated Nativity scene projected onto the ceiling of the Salt Lake Tabernacle. This is the first time the show will debut. The show will feature shadow graphics, narration, and musical elements.

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Showings will continue daily every 15 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Both Spanish and English showings will be presented alternately.

A musical presentation titled “Witnesses of Christ” will feature a 50-minute presentation that celebrates Jesus Christ’s birth. The show will air on Sunday, November 28 at 6:00 p.m. on the Church’s official website.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host its annual Christmas devotional broadcast on December 5, 2021. The program includes messages by Church officials along with performances by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra. No public attendance will be allowed for this showing, but the presentation will be live-streamed on the Church’s official site.

Lights will be turned on every evening starting November 26 with daily organ recitals performed in the Tabernacle.

To learn more about the vent, click here.