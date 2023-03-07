SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — This Saturday, for the fourth year in a row, Salt Lake County Library is hosting the Teen Formal Wear Swap as part of an effort to make formal wear accessible for all teens.

The Teen Formal Wear Swap is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. It will be located at the County Library in Taylorsville at 4870 S 2700 W.

According to the Salt Lake County Library, this event ensures that everyone has a “no-cost formal wear option.”

For the event, hundreds of formal items, including dresses, dress shirts, suits, shoes, and accessories are gathered together for teens to pick from. All items have been pre-laundered and de-wrinkled prior to the swap.

“Prom dresses can range from $100 to $700 dollars, while a men’s suit typically costs around $300 dollars,” said Program Coordinator Angie Wager. “That can put a real economic strain on a family, and in some cases, make formal events too expensive. We try to close the financial gap so everyone has access to a magical and memorable night.”

These formal items were donated at libraries across Utah throughout February. If you would like to donate formal wear, you can wait until next February and donate to Teen Formal Swap at any Utah County library. For more information on the Teen Formal Swap, you can look at the County Library’s website.