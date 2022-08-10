UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah!

The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers.

Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend:

DATES: August 13, 2022 – September 3, 2022

This “Instagrammable” attraction is open from Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Visitors can explore over three jaw-dropping acres featuring 29 varieties of sunflowers.

Adult Admission (12+) $10.00

Children Admission (3 – 11) $8.00

Toddler Admission (0-2) Free

After you enter, a shuttle will escort you towards the flowers, with a guide to point you in the right direction

Here are the prices if you want to take home some of these beautiful flowers for yourself:

$2 / Stem

$11 / Half Dozen Stems

$20 / Dozen Stems

All those who pay for admission will receive one free bloom.

This festival lets you get up close and personal with a “hidden oasis of sunflowers.” This experience will let visitors walk through this massive field of a wide variety of sunflowers. After you work up an appetite, grab a bite to eat under the white tent in the sunflower field.

DATES: September 2, 3, 5, 9, 10

Friday: 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

PRICES:

Youth Admission: $8 Ages 3-12 (2 and under are free)

SPECIAL SUNSET SESSION | 6 p.m., $22 for adults $15 youth 3-12 years old (2 and under are free)

Each ticket includes one stem or live-cut sunflower.

Sunflowers typically flower from July to October, but it depends on which part of the country the flower is found in.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, sunflowers are a member of the Asteraceae family.

“This family is called the Compositae because the ‘flowers’ are a composite of many flowers, often of different types,” the USFS explains.

Sunflowers are typically 1 to 3 meters tall, with a stem covered in coarse hair.