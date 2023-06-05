SUNDANCE, Utah (ABC4) — As we step into another glorious summer, a new “hidden gem” is now open for Utahns looking to experience a spectacular hike this season — the Pahneekahvets Trail.

Nestled in the lush landscapes of Sundance Mountain Resort, the Pahneekahvets Trail was launched in collaboration with Sundance Nature Alliance and derives its name from the Ute language meaning “Look around you; look at the beauty of this place.”

This namesake originates from the area’s earliest inhabitants, the Noochew Ute, specifically the Toompahnahwach (Mouth of the Headwaters) band of the Ute Indian Tribe, who would use the area during summer months to hunt and gather plant foods and medicinal herbs.

The trail itself sits on the 1,500-acre Sundance Preserve and stretches a total of 1.25 miles. It allows outdoor adventurers a chance to escape into serene settings from start to finish. And with a diverse array of plants and wildlife to see along the way, the journey also includes wondrous views of alpine meadows, cascading waterfalls, and scenic vistas.

Pahneekahvets Trail (Courtesy: Sierra Chamberlain of Sundance Resort)

“Some hiking trails, maybe the endpoint is beautiful, but to get there you don’t really have a great view… This trail is the opposite, where the whole trail is a great view,” remarks Chad Linebaugh, President and General Manager of Sundance Resort.

At its peak, the scenery at Pahneekahvets Trail becomes even more breathtaking — giving hikers an overarching look at Mount Timpanogos, Cascade Peak, and the Sundance Valley.

As this area sees plenty of sunshine throughout the day, Sundance Resort can offer early-season access to the trail for hiking and mountain biking.

According to Linebaugh, “We’ve got this incredible new trail with new views that you’ve never seen before, a really interesting name that ties to the first people of this area, and we’re just excited for people to come and enjoy it.”

While at Sundance Resort, visitors can make the most of the season with a wide variety of Summer Activities, including:

Sundance ZipTour: Approximately two miles of riding distance, giving the chance to fly above Sundance with over 2,100 feet of vertical drop — said to be the most of any zip line tour in the U.S.

Approximately two miles of riding distance, giving the chance to fly above Sundance with over 2,100 feet of vertical drop — said to be the most of any zip line tour in the U.S. Scenic Lift Ride: Experience 360-degree views of the mountain and valley while being transported to the resort’s premier trails, dining venues, and magnificent landscapes.

Experience 360-degree views of the mountain and valley while being transported to the resort’s premier trails, dining venues, and magnificent landscapes. Horseback Riding: Take in the awe-inspiring scenery while traversing the mountain terrain on horseback with an expert cowboy guide.